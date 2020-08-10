Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.40 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.15. The stock has a market cap of $387.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

