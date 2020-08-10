Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Essex Savings Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 5.5% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.40 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.15. The firm has a market cap of $387.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

