Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Danone Sponsored ADR’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Danone in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danone’s FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Danone alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DANOY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Danone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95. Danone has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.374 per share. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Danone’s payout ratio is 44.19%.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.