Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Receives $8.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.33.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 228.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,015,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,700,000 after buying an additional 60,512,420 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 85,410,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824,421 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,181,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,763 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 42,184,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,405,000 after purchasing an additional 269,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Itau Unibanco by 28.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,659,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Research analysts expect that Itau Unibanco will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.
Itau Unibanco Company Profile
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.
