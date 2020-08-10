iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $126.03

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $126.03 and last traded at $126.03, with a volume of 3755791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.86.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

