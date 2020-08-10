Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.50

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.50 and last traded at $74.26, with a volume of 123098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,495,000.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

