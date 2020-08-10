Insider Buying: Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) Insider Buys £186.48 in Stock

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV) insider Tom Rusin bought 14 shares of Homeserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,332 ($16.39) per share, for a total transaction of £186.48 ($229.49).

Tom Rusin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Tom Rusin bought 15,761 shares of Homeserve stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,328 ($16.34) per share, for a total transaction of £209,306.08 ($257,575.78).

On Tuesday, June 30th, Tom Rusin sold 55,883 shares of Homeserve stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,297 ($15.96), for a total value of £724,802.51 ($891,954.85).

Homeserve stock opened at GBX 1,352 ($16.64) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,307.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,211.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.92. Homeserve plc has a 1-year low of GBX 12.39 ($0.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,370.71 ($16.87).

Homeserve (LON:HSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 41.30 ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 41.10 ($0.51) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Research analysts forecast that Homeserve plc will post 4074.0004101 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 17.80 ($0.22) per share. This is a positive change from Homeserve’s previous dividend of $5.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Homeserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Homeserve to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,370 ($16.86) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Homeserve has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,322.50 ($16.27).

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

