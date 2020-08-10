Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) PT Raised to $87.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INCY. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Incyte from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.57.

Incyte stock opened at $97.62 on Tuesday. Incyte has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.61.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Herve Hoppenot sold 124,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $12,776,070.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,238,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,214 shares of company stock worth $26,426,924 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 248.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

