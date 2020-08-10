HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.94.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HYRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

HYRE opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. HyreCar has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $4.08.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 million. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 175.96% and a negative net margin of 80.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HyreCar will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYRE. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 44.6% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 177,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 54,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 46,166 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

