Huntington National Bank Invests $28,000 in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,681,000 after buying an additional 1,201,388 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $75,655,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 587,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,800,000 after buying an additional 396,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $33,737,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 671,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after buying an additional 286,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SGEN shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.16.

In other Seattle Genetics news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $119,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.01, for a total transaction of $4,584,276.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 656,608 shares of company stock valued at $104,903,868. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $162.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.68 and a beta of 1.41. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $187.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.74.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seattle Genetics Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.