Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Hexcel by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 254.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

HXL stock opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.66 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

