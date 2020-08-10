Hellofresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hellofresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HLFFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hellofresh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Hellofresh alerts:

Hellofresh stock opened at $56.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40. Hellofresh has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $60.00.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Hellofresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellofresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.