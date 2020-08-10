Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $136.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Guidewire is well positioned to benefit from higher allegiance of large customers to adopt subscription-based services. The company is focused on enhancing Guidewire Cloud platform with new capabilities including digital frameworks, automation, tooling and other cloud services. This is expected to lead to higher new sales being subscription-based. Strategic acquisitions and collaborations are enabling the company to strengthen its InsuranceNow platform with robust functionalities and expand business. Additionally, uptick in cloud implementations is driving adoption of InsuranceNow. Although, shares of Guidewire have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period, these factors are expected to aid growth in the remainder of 2020. However, increasing investments on product enhancements are likely to weigh on margins at least in the near term.”

GWRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.55.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $119.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.80, a P/E/G ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 1.28. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.46.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $168.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $41,618.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $118,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 7,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $784,462.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,312.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,681,886. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 4.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 14.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 15,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.1% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

