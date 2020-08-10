Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.87

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOF)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.87 and traded as low as $3.29. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 32,045 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBOOF. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.87.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. It offers deposits, which include demand deposits, term deposits, money market accounts, and investment funds; and credit products comprising credit cards, car loans, payroll loans, and mortgages.

