Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,697 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $60,208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,258,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,998,000 after purchasing an additional 530,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $42,769,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,585,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,925,000 after purchasing an additional 302,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $102.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.87 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

