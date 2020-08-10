GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.18

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 915346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

