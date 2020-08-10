Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTCMKTS:VEND) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Generation Next Franchise Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:VEND)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Generation Next Franchise Brands shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 157,007 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

Generation Next Franchise Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VEND)

Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a franchisor, direct seller, and owner and operator of frozen yogurt equipment, robotic soft serve vending kiosks, healthy drink and snack vending machines, and micro markets. The company was formerly known as Fresh Healthy Vending International, Inc and changed its name to Generation Next Franchise Brands, Inc in March 2016.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Next Franchise Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Next Franchise Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.