Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $162.72

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $162.72 and last traded at $162.67, with a volume of 818479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.58.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Get Generac alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,181,470.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,028.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $623,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,542,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,292 shares of company stock worth $2,451,140 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 158.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.