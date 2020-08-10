Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.67. Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 8,893 shares.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

In other Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $42,807.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,106.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $51,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,779.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,828 shares of company stock worth $196,868 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLU. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter.

About Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

