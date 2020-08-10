FY2021 EPS Estimates for Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) – DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Salisbury Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.25.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAL. TheStreet raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

SAL opened at $36.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourthstone LLC raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 65,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 35,511 shares during the period. M3F Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $748,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

