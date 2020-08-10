First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Sunday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $178.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phupinder Gill purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP R Douglas Rose purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,400 shares of company stock worth $268,560. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,048,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,407,000 after purchasing an additional 813,278 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,973,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,348,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,155,000 after purchasing an additional 309,669 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,763,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,797,000 after purchasing an additional 579,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,191,000 after purchasing an additional 465,143 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

