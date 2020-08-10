Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $198.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RACE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ferrari from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ferrari from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $186.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.91. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $127.73 and a twelve month high of $189.26.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.79 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Third Point LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 623.3% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,538,000 after purchasing an additional 935,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,760,000. AXA grew its stake in Ferrari by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,133,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,939,000 after purchasing an additional 216,539 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ferrari by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 536,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,278,000 after purchasing an additional 213,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after purchasing an additional 134,462 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

