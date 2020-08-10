Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:FO)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.15. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of $157.10 million and a P/E ratio of -75.00.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, Hungary, South Africa, and Canada. It holds interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1.4 million net acres in the Beetaloo Basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

