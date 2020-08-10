Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.15

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.15 and last traded at $73.64, with a volume of 118861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.52.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $411.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.10 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 68.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

