Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.15

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.15 and last traded at $73.64, with a volume of 118861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.63.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.52.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 68.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.
About Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.
Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.