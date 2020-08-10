Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Envista in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.10.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVST opened at $23.37 on Friday. Envista has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.40.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.33 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter worth approximately $165,622,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,418,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter worth $39,924,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the 1st quarter worth $37,163,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 152.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,418,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,953 shares during the period.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

