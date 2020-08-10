Enphase Energy Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Enphase Energy in a report released on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Johnson Rice upgraded Enphase Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.62.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $72.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 106.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

In other Enphase Energy news, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $819,682,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 109,778 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $5,825,918.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 445,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,637,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,999,156 shares of company stock worth $940,590,330. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Enphase Energy by 259.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 135,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 97,655 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 70.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 57.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 95,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

