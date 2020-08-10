El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.90

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 1059055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOCO. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. CL King began coverage on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $619.30 million, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.64 million. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other El Pollo LoCo news, Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $198,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,600 shares of company stock worth $474,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter worth approximately $5,772,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter worth approximately $3,665,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 169.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 115,301 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the first quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

