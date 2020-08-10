Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.30.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,082,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,702,994,000 after buying an additional 1,519,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Edison International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,629,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,256,000 after buying an additional 518,437 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Edison International by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,319,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,247,000 after buying an additional 1,878,746 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,132,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,009,000 after buying an additional 1,926,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Edison International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,350,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

