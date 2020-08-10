Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $9.50 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APPS. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $9.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.41.

Shares of APPS opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 97.13 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 226.8% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,185,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,973 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $4,830,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,559,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,256,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 680,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 774,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 495,605 shares during the period. 53.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

