Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) versus Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Financial Contrast

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals -213.04% -74.79% -22.53% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals N/A -47.28% -42.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals $23.90 million 61.85 -$120.46 million ($1.76) -11.36 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $1.19 million 409.33 -$50.42 million ($2.09) -7.10

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 0 0 11 0 3.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $34.20, suggesting a potential upside of 71.00%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 136.01%. Given Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals beats Crinetics Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. Its principal development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and a program for an undisclosed rare liver disease. The company's development programs also comprise additional rare disease programs; a program for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia; and various programs in various therapeutic areas involving liver function. The company has strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and adrenocorticotrophic hormone antagonist for the treatment of cushing's diseases. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

