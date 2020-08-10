DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives GBX 7,331.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,331.57 ($90.22).

Several analysts have issued reports on DCC shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 8,963 ($110.30) to GBX 8,783 ($108.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 7,560 ($93.03) to GBX 7,750 ($95.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

In other DCC news, insider Caroline Dowling bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,898 ($84.89) per share, with a total value of £34,490 ($42,444.01).

Shares of LON:DCC opened at GBX 7,020 ($86.39) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,892.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,082.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.50. DCC has a 12-month low of GBX 66.48 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,558.30 ($105.32). The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of GBX 95.79 ($1.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from DCC’s previous dividend of $49.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.19%.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

