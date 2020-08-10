DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.90

DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.85. DavidsTea shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 98,969 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

Get DavidsTea alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative net margin of 36.93% and a negative return on equity of 59.43%. The company had revenue of $54.83 million during the quarter.

About DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for DavidsTea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DavidsTea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.