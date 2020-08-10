Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $85.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $94.32 on Tuesday. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $98.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion and a PE ratio of -628.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.79.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $12,961,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,886 shares in the company, valued at $20,549,509.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $257,768.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $495,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,935,732 shares of company stock worth $235,762,974. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,030.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $7,923,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $7,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

