Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $18.00 at TD Securities

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Securities from $17.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLR. UBS Group boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering downgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $40.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 3.41.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Continental Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, Chairman Harold Hamm purchased 1,425,341 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $25,043,241.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 7,265 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $99,094.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,058,708 shares of company stock valued at $101,516,306 in the last ninety days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 80.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 52.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 12.8% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

