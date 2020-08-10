Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.52

Shares of Clearwater Seafoods Inc (TSE:CLR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and traded as high as $5.96. Clearwater Seafoods shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 14,428 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Seafoods from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Seafoods from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.82, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $390.89 million and a P/E ratio of -328.89.

Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$100.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$113.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clearwater Seafoods Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Seafoods Company Profile (TSE:CLR)

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. Its seafood products include shellfish, scallops, lobsters, clams, coldwater shrimps, crabs, ground fish, langoustines, and whelks. The company was formerly known as Clearwater Seafoods Income Fund and changed its name to Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated in October 2011.

