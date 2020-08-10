Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $147.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 295.98 and a beta of 1.14. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $167.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was down 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $575,968.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 276,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,497,587.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $610,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,979,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,448. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

