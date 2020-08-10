Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 858,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,715,000 after purchasing an additional 69,623 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,633,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 891,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,543 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.15.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

