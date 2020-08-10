CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40

CGX Energy Inc (CVE:OYL)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.39. CGX Energy shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 140,850 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $89.95 million and a P/E ratio of 205.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.47.

CGX Energy Company Profile (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. As of April 6, 2018, it held interests in three petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks covering an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.