Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) Insider Buys £150.92 in Stock

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) insider Chris OShea bought 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £150.92 ($185.72).
Chris OShea also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 1st, Chris OShea bought 388 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £151.32 ($186.22).
LON:CNA opened at GBX 47.17 ($0.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Centrica PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95.32 ($1.17). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 50.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -2.70.
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.
