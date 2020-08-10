Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) Insider Buys £150.92 in Stock

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) insider Chris OShea bought 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £150.92 ($185.72).

On Wednesday, July 1st, Chris OShea bought 388 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £151.32 ($186.22).

LON:CNA opened at GBX 47.17 ($0.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Centrica PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 95.32 ($1.17). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 50.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of -2.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNA. Barclays lifted their target price on Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 60 ($0.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. HSBC lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 28 ($0.34) to GBX 30 ($0.37) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Centrica to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Centrica from GBX 47 ($0.58) to GBX 42 ($0.52) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.74) price target (up previously from GBX 29 ($0.36)) on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 60.04 ($0.74).

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

