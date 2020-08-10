Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Centerra Gold traded as high as C$17.26 and last traded at C$17.26, with a volume of 195632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.80.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.53, for a total transaction of C$43,431.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$220,647.24. Also, Senior Officer Darren Millman sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.93, for a total value of C$186,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$198,658.58. Insiders have sold a total of 37,920 shares of company stock worth $540,996 in the last three months.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of -73.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.94%.

About Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

