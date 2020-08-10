Cathay International (LON:CTI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.20

Cathay International Holdings Ltd (LON:CTI) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and traded as low as $1.03. Cathay International shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 50,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.58.

About Cathay International (LON:CTI)

Cathay International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests and operates in the healthcare sector in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Lansen, Haizi, Natural Dailyhealth, Botai, and Hotel Operations. The Lansen segment manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceuticals, cosmeceutical products, plant extracts, and healthcare products.

