CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CareDx in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDNA. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CareDx from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. CareDx has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $37.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 1,818 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $63,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,632,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $298,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,642.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,410 shares of company stock worth $5,257,283. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 267.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 58.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 65.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

