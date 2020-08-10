Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.24

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.24 and last traded at $30.02, with a volume of 17224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

