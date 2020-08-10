Brokerages Set Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) PT at $65.50

Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $54.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71. Sensient Technologies has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,147,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,426,000 after purchasing an additional 61,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,378,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,499 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,491,000 after acquiring an additional 112,925 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 765,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,511,000 after acquiring an additional 37,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

