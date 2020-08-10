Brokerages Set Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Target Price at $86.67

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRT. Barrington Research began coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $97.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.61.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.05 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Copart by 44.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,072,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,178 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 54.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,360,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,780 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Copart by 26.1% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 4,731,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,230,000 after acquiring an additional 978,191 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 58,845.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 858,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 857,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Copart by 5,577.3% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 675,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,292,000 after acquiring an additional 663,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

