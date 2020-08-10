Brokerages Expect Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.31). Alphatec posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 167.29% and a negative net margin of 54.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down from $9.50) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $195,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Alphatec by 107.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Alphatec by 33.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $5.55 on Monday. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

