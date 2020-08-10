Brinker Capital Inc. Trims Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,750 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

MCD stock opened at $199.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.44 and a 200 day moving average of $189.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

