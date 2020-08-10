Brinker Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 56.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,980 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.