Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55. Voya Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.19 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

