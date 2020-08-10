Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 652,675 Shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 4,766.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666,368 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 652,675 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 17,381.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 136,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 135,229 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Banco Santander by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 181,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Banco Santander by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 335,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 157,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Banco Santander by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 839,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 177,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

SAN stock opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.06. Banco Santander SA has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.